

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Peel police have identified a 24-year-old man who was fatally shot in broad daylight in a residential neighbourhood of Mississauga on Monday.

Emergency officials were called to the scene on Bishopstoke Lane in the area of Hurontario Street and Burnhamthrope Road at around 7 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located Mississauga-resident Nadeem Rahaman with obvious signs of trauma and pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to investigators, a four-door sedan was seen fleeing the area after the shooting.

While notifying the public that this was an isolated incident, police are asking any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time or anyone with video surveillance footage to come forward.

Anyone with further information about this shooting is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).