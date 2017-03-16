

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Police have identified a 56-year-old murder victim a week after her body was discovered at an Oakville condo where she lived.

Halton Regional Police were called to 205 Lakeshore Road West, near Maurice Drive, on March 8 after receiving a call from a citizen.

When they arrived at a unit in the building, officers discovered the body of a woman who had been shot.

Police say the woman – identified Thursday as Angela Skorulski – died of her injuries at the scene.

A week ago, police said they suspected foul play was involved, but investigators issued a news release Thursday formally deeming Skorulski’s death a homicide.

In their release, police said the woman’s family is requesting privacy at the moment.

Investigators have not released any information about possible suspects or motives for the killing so far.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact the Halton Regional Police Homicide Unit at 905-825-4776 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.