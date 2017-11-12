Police investigate after shots fired in Scarborough’s Eglinton East neighbourhood
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 12, 2017 6:30AM EST
Police are investigating after shots were fired in Scarborough’s Eglinton East neighbourhood overnight.
It happened near Danforth Road and Savarin Street early Sunday morning.
Police say one bullet hole was located but have not confirmed if they believe anyone was injured following the incident.
Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.