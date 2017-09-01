

The Canadian Press





WIKWEMIKONG, Ont. -- Police say they're investigating after a death at a nursing home in a northeastern Ontario Indigenous community.

Provincial police say a man was injured during an undisclosed incident at the Wikwemikong Nursing Home last week.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died roughly a week later.

Police have identified him as 85-year-old Robert Jim Still of Little Current, Ont.

They say they're working with the Wikwemikong Tribal Police to investigate the incident, but provided no other details.

Anyone with information is being urged to come forward.