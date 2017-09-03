

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two males suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Hamilton early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the area of Upper Ottawa Street and Limeridge Road East.

Police say the two victims were found in separate locations within a 10-block radius of the scene of the shooting.

They were taken to hospital for treatment and police say their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators called the shooting an “isolated incident” and said there is no risk to public safety.

No one is in custody at this time and police have not released any information on possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 905-546-8966 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.