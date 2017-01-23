Police investigate fatal collision in Milton
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 12:56PM EST
Police are investigating a fatal collision on the Highway 401 eastbound ramp to Highway 25 in Milton.
A reconstruction team is currently on scene investigating the circumstances around the crash.
Police have not released the age or gender of the person killed in the collision.
The Highway 25 southbound ramp to eastbound Highway 401 is closed in addition to the ramp where the collision occurred.