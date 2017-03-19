

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating a head-on crash in York Mills early Sunday morning that left one taxi driver dead.

It happened near York Mills Road and Old Yonge Street at around 2 a.m.

Police say a Mercedes was heading eastbound on York Mills Road when the driver lost control, struck a pole and then struck a cab.

The driver of the cab, who worked for Beck Taxi, was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police previously said the driver of the Mercedes, who was released from hospital earlier today, had been charged with dangerous operation of a motor-vehicle but later corrected that statement and said the driver was not currently facing any charges.

In a statement released Sunday morning, Beck Taxi said employees were “devastated” to learn about the collision.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We will do whatever we can to support Toronto police in their investigation,” the statement read.

Police say speed could be a factor in the collision.