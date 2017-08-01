

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating a stabbing in Toronto’s Parkwoods neighbourhood that sent one male to a trauma centre early Tuesday morning.

Police say it happened in a residential area on Roywood Drive, located near Victoria Park Avenue and Highway 401.

According to investigators, the victim was stabbed following an altercation with another male.

No one is in custody in connection with the incident.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police.