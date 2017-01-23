

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





Durham police are currently investigating following the suspicious death of a woman in Oshawa Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a call at a residence in the Simcoe Street and Coates Road area shortly after 11:30 a.m.

“A 31-year-old Oshawa female was found deceased and a 31-year-old male was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries,” police said in a released issued on Monday afternoon.

Police said the woman and man were “known to each other,” but did not provide additional details on their relationship.

“Police do not believe there is a further threat to public safety in the neighbourhood,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 888-579-1520 ext. 5223 or ext. 5405, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).