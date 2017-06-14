

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have issued a public safety alert in the wake of a rash of knifepoint robberies of people using bank machines in North Etobicoke.

Police say there have been seven such robberies since May with all of them taking place between midnight and 7 a.m. in an area bounded by Rexdale Boulevard to the south and Steeles Avenue to the north.

In each of the incidents, police say that three male suspects wearing masks and armed with knives have approached a victim after they used the ATM and have robbed them of cash that had been withdrawn from the machine.

Police say that all residents, particularly those in north Etobicoke, should “remain vigilant” when attending banks in the early-morning hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).