

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after a man’s body was pulled from the waters of a creek in Etobicoke Saturday.

A driver passing by in the area noticed the body in the water near Wincott Park in the area of Dixon Road and Islington Avenue at around 3:40 p.m., according to Toronto Fire Services.

Emergency crews arrived and found the man submerged in the creek. He was pulled from the water without vital signs and declared dead a short time later, Toronto Fire said.

Police say they are now investigating the circumstances of his death. However there is nothing to immediately suggest foul play, investigators said.