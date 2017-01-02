Police investigating after car crashes into Scarborough drug store
Police are investigating after a car crashed into a Shoppers Drug Mart in Scarborough this morning.
It happened near Ellesmere and McCowan roads at around 7 a.m.
Police said it is not clear what caused the vehicle to lose control.
No injuries were reported.