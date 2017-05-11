

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after a driver crashed into a library in Bloorcourt overnight.

It happened at the corner of Bloor Street and Gladstone Avenue at around 4 a.m.

Following the collision, police say the driver took off and after a brief foot pursuit, the man was apprehended by police.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not said what charges, if any, the driver will face.

Bloor Street has been shut down between Dufferin Street and Gladstone Avenue for the collision investigation.