

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after gunfire hit a home in Scarborough’s Eglinton East neighbourhood late Tuesday night.

Police were called to a home in the area of McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue at around 10 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

When they arrived in the area, they discovered a home in the area had been struck by gunfire.

Shots, according to police, went through a door of the home and shell casings were found at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

A silver, four-door vehicle was spotted fleeing the area following the incident.

Police could not say if the home was targeted.

No arrests have been made and police have not released any suspect descriptions.