

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police are investigating after a male, armed with a razor, was spotted threatening Pickering GO train passengers on Saturday.

Police say at around 11:40 p.m., officers were called to the Pickering GO Station for reports of an armed person.

According to investigators, witnesses reported seeing a male behaving erratically and threatening passengers. Police also said the suspect had a razor in his possession.

No one was injured during the incident.

Officers and members of the Tactical Support Unit searched the area but did not locate the male.

The suspect has been described by police as a white man in his 50s or 60s. He was last seen wearing a black hat and a black shirt, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the West Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2511.