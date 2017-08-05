

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in Brampton on Saturday.

According to investigators, a man, who is believed to be in his 20s, walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

Police say they believe the shooting occurred near Fletchers Creek Boulevard and Williams Parkway at around 4:30 a.m.

Officers weren’t notified of the incident until after 5 a.m.

The victim, police say, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released and no arrests have been made.