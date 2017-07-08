Police investigating after man shot in south Etobicoke
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, July 8, 2017 12:28PM EDT
Toronto police say they are investigating after a man was shot sometime early Saturday morning in south Etobicoke.
Const. Steve Hammond said the man walked into a Mississauga hospital sometime before 9: 30 a.m. Saturday.
His injuries are described as non-life-threatening.
Investigators have located a shooting scene in the area of Westside Drive and The West Mall.
No suspect information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2200.