

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a frightening road rage incident that saw two men stop their vehicle on Highway 427 to scream profanities and gesture threateningly at a car full of women.

According to a Facebook post by one of the women who was in the car, the incident happened on Jan. 4

A vehicle carrying three women was travelling north in the left lane on Hwy. 427 when another vehicle pulled up behind and started flashing its high beam lights.

“We tried to pass the truck beside us in the right lane but by time we got ahead their car came flying by and almost grazed our vehicle,” one of the women said in the post. “They then began pumping their brakes and came to a complete stop on the 427 highway in the left lane!”

Video of the incident included in the post shows one of the men gesturing aggressively close to the vehicle while screaming profanities about women. He then gets back in the car.

A second man then gets out the driver’s side and screams profanity before partially pulling down his pants and gesturing towards his groin.

One of the women is heard on the video telling another not to look.

“There were only us 3 girls in the car so it is by God and God alone we are safe,” one of the women wrote in the post, which has been viewed more than 400,000 times so far.

According to the women, their vehicle was travelling at around 110 kilometres per hour.

Police told CTV Toronto they expect to have more information to share about the incident on Monday.