

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after a “military type of munition” was found in the parking garage of a downtown building.

Fire and police units attended the scene on Beverly Street, near Queen Street West after the item was discovered. A special CBRNE (Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) team also went to the scene as a precaution.

According to police, some sort of military munition that is about 18 inches long was discovered in a parking spot in the underground garage.

The garage was closed off as police removed the item, however the rest of the building remained open.

Toronto police said it’s not clear how the object got to the building, but it appears to be a type of training munition used to simulate what it would be like to fire a live round.

Military advisers have told Toronto police that the object likely has little explosive material inside. However police still proceeded with caution and brought in a special vehicle to remove the object.

“We are taking an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of everybody in this building," Sgt. Sean Cassidy told CP24 on Tuesday afternoon. "We have locked off the underground parking garage and are not allowing anybody in or or out of there until we have completed our investigation.”

Cassidy told CP24 that police are working with Canadian military officials to determine what the object is.

In the meantime, Cassidy said that there is no risk to public safety.

“The area where the device was found is in the P3 level of the underground (garage), which is very isolated,” he said.