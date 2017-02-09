

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run in Brampton.

It happened near Steeles Avenue East and Finch Avenue at around 7 a.m.

Peel Paramedics say the pedestrian struck in the incident suffered a leg fracture and was taken to hospital.

The vehicle involved in the collision did not remain at the scene.

The suspect vehicle, according to investigators, is a dark-coloured vehicle with possible front-end damage.

The vehicle was seen driving toward Toronto, police added.