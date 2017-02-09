Police investigating after pedestrian struck in Brampton hit-and-run
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 7:32AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 9, 2017 7:34AM EST
Peel Regional Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run in Brampton.
It happened near Steeles Avenue East and Finch Avenue at around 7 a.m.
Peel Paramedics say the pedestrian struck in the incident suffered a leg fracture and was taken to hospital.
The vehicle involved in the collision did not remain at the scene.
The suspect vehicle, according to investigators, is a dark-coloured vehicle with possible front-end damage.
The vehicle was seen driving toward Toronto, police added.