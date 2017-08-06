

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say no injuries were reported after a shot was fired through the window of a downtown restaurant on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred just after 4 a.m. at a restaurant in the area of Spadina Avenue and St. Andrew Street, near Dundas Street.

No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting and no injuries were reported.

The suspects are still at large and police say they were last seen heading southbound on Spadina Avenue in a grey Mazda.

The investigation is ongoing.