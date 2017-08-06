Police investigating after shot fired through window of downtown restaurant
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, August 6, 2017 6:37AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 6, 2017 7:46AM EDT
Police say no injuries were reported after a shot was fired through the window of a downtown restaurant on Sunday morning.
The incident occurred just after 4 a.m. at a restaurant in the area of Spadina Avenue and St. Andrew Street, near Dundas Street.
No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting and no injuries were reported.
The suspects are still at large and police say they were last seen heading southbound on Spadina Avenue in a grey Mazda.
The investigation is ongoing.