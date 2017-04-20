

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after shots were fired in the city’s west end early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to Scarlettwood Court, in the area of Scarlett Road and Lawrence Avenue, for reports of shots fired at around midnight.

No victims were located at the scene but police did find shell casings in the area.

Police later located an SUV on Threthewey Drive, in the area of Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue, which is believed to be connected to the shooting.

According to reports from the scene, the back driver’s side window of the vehicle was shot out.

Police say they were also unable to locate any victims in that area.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.