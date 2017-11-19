

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after shots rang out at a parking lot in the Entertainment District Sunday night.

Reports of gunfire came in to police at around 8:20 p.m. from the area of John Street and Wellington Street.

Officers responding to the scene found shell casings and several vehicles with bullet holes in a parking lot on Mercer Street. While there were reports that gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles, police said it’s not yet clear what happened.

“We have no reason to believe any vehicles were targeted,” Sgt. Sean Cassidy told CP24 at the scene.

He said there are three vehicles that appear to have been involved: a black Dodge pickup truck, a black Jaguar with red trim and a black Tesla.

The driver of the Tesla is cooperating with police, but investigators are still looking to speak with the occupants from the other vehicles.

“We have no reason to believe these vehicles are connected in any way, but we know that these vehicles are involved and we’d like to speak to the occupants of these vehicles,” Cassidy said.

Police initially said they believed another call near Queen Street and Spadina Avenue that came in at around the same time was related. However police later said that incident appears to have been a false alarm and was not related to the gunfire on Mercer Street.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they have not treated any patients in connection with the gunfire, but police are canvassing area hospitals to see if anyone took themselves to an emergency room.

Police are also looking to speak with any witnesses who were in the area.