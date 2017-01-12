

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after shots were fired in Toronto’s Jamestown neighbourhood overnight.

It happened on Pittsboro Drive late Wednesday night.

Police say no injuries were reported and it does not appear that the bullets did any damage to homes, buildings or vehicles in the area.

Shell casings were found at the scene and police are reviewing video surveillance footage in the neighbourhood.

Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.