Police investigating after shots fired in North York
Police tape is pictured in this file photo
Published Sunday, August 20, 2017 6:37AM EDT
Police are investigating after shots were fired in North York on Sunday morning.
It happened on Keele Street, south of Lawrence Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m.
Police say shell casings were found on the scene but no injuries were reported.
No arrests have been made and suspect descriptions have not been released.