Police investigating after shots fired in Rexdale
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 26, 2017 6:22AM EST
Police are investigating after shots were fired in Rexdale early this morning.
The incident occurred near Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue.
Police say officers attended the scene and found one shell casing.
One victim sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle and was driven to hospital for treatment.
Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.