

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Hamilton police are investigating after gunfire rang out in the city just before 11 p.m. last night.

It happened at a home in the area of Mary Street, between Cannon Street East and Robert Street, Hamilton Police said.

Witnesses reported hearing around eight shots fired into a home. Bullet holes were visible in the front door and windows after the shots rang out.

A suspect wearing a red top and blue jeans was spotted fleeing the scene on foot and getting into a nearby vehicle, police said.

No injuries were reported in connection with the gunfire.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.