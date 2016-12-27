Police investigating after shots fired into Hamilton home
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, December 27, 2016 7:48AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 27, 2016 8:03AM EST
Hamilton police are investigating after gunfire rang out in the city just before 11 p.m. last night.
It happened at a home in the area of Mary Street, between Cannon Street East and Robert Street, Hamilton Police said.
Witnesses reported hearing around eight shots fired into a home. Bullet holes were visible in the front door and windows after the shots rang out.
A suspect wearing a red top and blue jeans was spotted fleeing the scene on foot and getting into a nearby vehicle, police said.
No injuries were reported in connection with the gunfire.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.