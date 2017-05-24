Police investigating after SUV crashed into convenience store on Queen Street East
Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Mac's convenience store in the city's east end on Wednesday morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017 5:39AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 24, 2017 7:50AM EDT
Police are investigating after a car crashed into a convenience store in the city’s east end early Wednesday morning.
Paramedics say they were called to the area of Queen Street East and Hammersmith Avenue shortly before 3:15 a.m. for a reported collision.
When they arrived on scene, they discovered an SUV had crashed into a Mac’s store in the area.
The two occupants of the vehicle were uninjured, paramedics confirm.
One person was taken into custody at the scene.