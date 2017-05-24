

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a car crashed into a convenience store in the city’s east end early Wednesday morning.

Paramedics say they were called to the area of Queen Street East and Hammersmith Avenue shortly before 3:15 a.m. for a reported collision.

When they arrived on scene, they discovered an SUV had crashed into a Mac’s store in the area.

The two occupants of the vehicle were uninjured, paramedics confirm.

One person was taken into custody at the scene.