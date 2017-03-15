

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





South Simcoe Police say they are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was found dead at a construction site in Bradford this morning.

Officers were called to the site off Miller Park Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. after construction workers found the boy’s body beside an overturned forklift.

Police say foul play is not suspected, but investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the area on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

“At this point in time we’re not sure what the mechanism was, what the series of events were that led up to the death,” Const. Rich Williamson told CTV News Barrie. “That’s what we’d like to find out. So that’s why we’d like anyone who knows anything to come forward.”

The boy’s name is not being released.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Detective Constable Giordano at 905-775-3311 extension 1043.