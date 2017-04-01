

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The number of incidents in which a strange man has approached or assaulted children in a Scarborough neighbourhood has now hit five in just the last two months.

The latest incident occurred in the Neilson Road and McLevin Avenue area on Wednesday.

Police say that two children, aged four and six, were approached by an unknown man who asked them if he could walk them to their school.

The incident occurred eight days after another incident, in which a masked man assaulted a 10-year-old girl who was walking along a trail near McLevin Avenue and Malvern Street. The victim in that case was able to kick the man away and run to safety.

All-told, there have now been five incidents involving a man approaching or assaulting children in the area between Feb. 10 and now.

The three other incidents have taken place in the Burrows Hall Boulevard and Purvis Crescent and Mammoth Hall Trail and Malvern Street areas.

In one those incidents, police say that a man wearing a ski mask exited a dark-grey or black sedan and started to run towards a 10-year-old girl, The girl then ran back to the school and reported the incident to staff, who contacted police. Meanwhile, in the two other incidents a male suspect pulled up alongside groups of children and offered them a ride.

Police have not suggested that the five incidents are linked at this point but they are urging parents in the area to speak with their kids about what to do if approached by a stranger.