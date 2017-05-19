

Toronto police say they are investigating the circumstances leading to the death of a woman outside an apartment tower in the city’s Runnymede area on Friday morning.

Paramedics were called to a parking lot at 3735 Dundas Street West at 7:07 p.m. Thursday night for a report of a woman in medical distress.

She was taken to hospital where she later died. It is believed she lived near where she was found.

Investigators are not sure how she was injured but Traffic Services officers were called to the scene on Friday morning, suggesting the woman’s death may have involved coming into contact with a vehicle.