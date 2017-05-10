

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have shut down a Scarborough Park to investigate the circumstances around the death of a man found without vital signs in the area earlier this morning.

Toronto police told CP24 Wednesday that at around 7:15 a.m., a man was found unconscious in Ron Watson Park, located in the area of Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue.

When emergency crews arrived at the park, police said they discovered the man had suffered “an injury." Police would not elaborate on the injury the man sustained.

Paramedics and police attempted to resuscitate the man but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators could not say if the man’s death is considered suspicious.

The park will remain closed as police investigate the incident.