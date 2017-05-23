

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating a double homicide in the city’s east end.

Police say officers were initially called to the area of Logan Avenue and Gerrard Street East at around 11:50 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they found one male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

The man told police and paramedics that a female victim was inside a home on Cavell Avenue, near Pape and Danforth avenues.

The man, who paramedics say is in his 20s, was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators, with the assistance of the emergency task force, entered the home on Cavell Avenue and located the body of a female inside.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Det.- Sgt. Mike Patterson could not confirm if the man was shot at the home.

"There is evidence of a shooting at that house," Patterson said.

He said the relationship between the male and female is not known at this time.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.