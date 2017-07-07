

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting in Hamilton in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police say that a man was walking home along Sherman Avenue North when a car pulled up alongside him.

At that point, one of the occupants of the car yelled at the victim. The victim was then shot, police say.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects at this point.

Reports from the scene previously indicated that the victim sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and was taken to hospital in serious condition.