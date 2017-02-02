

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is dead after a two-car collision in Scarborough’s Eglinton East neighbourhood early this morning.

It happened near Brimley Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 2:20 a.m.

Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24 at the scene that a 19-year-old driver of a Mazda 3 entered the intersection of Elgar Avenue and Brimley Road when he struck the side of a Chevy Malibu heading southbound.

Both vehicles left the roadway and the Malibu crashed head-on into a tree.

The driver of the Malibu, who police say is a 26-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda suffered very minor injuries and was not taken to hospital.

“The debris field indicated that there was speed involved in this collision,” Stibbe said.

“We have not yet determined what that rate of speed is but when we look to the south side of the intersection, you see a battery there. Further south you see a wheel from one of the vehicles and even further south of that there is more debris so the debris field is just tremendous.”

Police shut down Brimley Road in both directions between Elgar and Chillery avenues but all lanes have since reopened.

“We have to look at what that speed of that vehicle was at the time of the collision, but at the same time, we have a vehicle that is entering the roadway from a side street and now essentially has failed to yield right of way to that traffic that is coming through so we have to now look at the actions of the other driver as well to determine what if any charges will be laid,” Stibbe added.