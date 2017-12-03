Police investigating fatal shooting at Scarborough Village apartment complex
Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Scarborough Village.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, December 3, 2017 11:51AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 3, 2017 12:15PM EST
One man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Scarborough Village this morning.
It happened in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Mason Road, near Markham Road, at around 10:30 a.m.
Paramedics say a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.
More to come.