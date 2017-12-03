

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Scarborough Village this morning.

It happened in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Mason Road, near Markham Road, at around 10:30 a.m.

Paramedics say a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.

More to come.