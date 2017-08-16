

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have launched a hate-related assault investigation after a Muslim man was attacked at a washroom in a Whitby park over the weekend.

Police say the 22-year-old man was in a washroom at Heydenshore Park on Brock Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday when he was approached by the suspect.

It is alleged that the suspect made several hate-related threats towards the victim and then proceeded to punch him before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the attack.

The suspect is described as a white male, who is about five-feet-eleven inches tall, 45 to 55 years-old with a medium build, and blonde messy hair. He was last seen wearing a tank top and short dark shorts and possibly had an earring, police say.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is being asked to come forward.