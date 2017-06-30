

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that they have launched an arson investigation in connection with a fire that damaged two Leslieville homes earlier this week.

The fire broke out at a house that was under renovation on Booth Avenue near Queen Street and Carlaw Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday and quickly spread to an adjacent residence.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire; however police said that the damage was expected to be significant.

In a news release on Thursday, police published a surveillance camera image of a person of interest who was reportedly seen in the area at the time of the fire.

He is described as five-foot-ten to five-foot-eleven, in his mid 30s with a thin to medium build and a black scruffy beard. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with a logo, a dark jacket with side vents, a dark baseball hat with a logo, dark pants and white high-top running shoes.

Police are urging anyone who may recognize the man to come forward.