

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating a “non-specific” threat against a Mississauga high school.

According to Sgt. Josh Colley, the threat against Clarkson Secondary School was included in an email that was sent to the Peel District School Board.

As a result of the threat, Colley says there is a larger police presence than normal at the school today.

The school, however, is operating as usual and Colley said that there is no lockdown or hold-and-secure orders in place.

Clarkson Secondary School has 866 students in Grades 9 through 12 and is located near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Bromsgrove Road.

Police continue to investigate the email.