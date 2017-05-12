

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A woman who was struck by a vehicle outside a Scarborough apartment building after getting into an argument with a man may have been abducted, police say.

According to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, witnesses saw the woman engaged in a verbal altercation with a man inside a silver SUV that was parked outside a building near McCowan Road and Blue Lagoon Court at around 2:30 a.m.

At some point, Douglas-Cook says the woman was seen getting out of the vehicle and standing in front of a dark-coloured sedan that had just arrived on scene along with a second vehicle.

Douglas-Cook says the sedan then struck the woman, knocking her to the ground.

At that point, three men were reportedly seen picking the woman off the ground and placing her in the silver SUV. All three vehicles, including the silver SUV, then left the scene. Douglas-Cook says the vehicles were last seen travelling southbound on McCowan Road.

“We are really pleading to the public for this one because we are concerned for the woman’s safety,” Douglas-Cook told CP24. “Our units have been dispatched to hospitals across the city just to see if anyone showed up at an emergency room but we haven’t had any luck finding this person.”

Douglas-Cook said that police were initially alerted to the incident after hearing from witnesses but have since viewed surveillance camera footage that confirms much of the witness accounts.

She said that a total of five men were seen in the video, all of whom are described as black and in their early to mid-20s. Meanwhile, the woman is described as black with short hair. She was last seen wearing white shoes and white shorts.

“We are just trying to find answers to his one,” Douglas-Cook said “At this point we don’t have anything indicating that it was pre-meditated.”