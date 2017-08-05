Police investigating road rage incident on Lake Shore Boulevard
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 5, 2017 12:27PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 5, 2017 12:31PM EDT
Police are investigating a road rage incident that was caught on a dash camera in the city’s downtown core on Friday.
The incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. near Lake Shore Boulevard and Strachan Avenue.
Police say the complainant in the case told investigators that he was driving westbound on Lake Shore Boulevard when the driver of a white Acura accused him of cutting them off.
When the two vehicles came to a red light, the complainant said the male driver of the Acura approached his vehicle and began hitting it with a baseball bat, shattering a mirror.
Police say the driver of the Acura got back into his vehicle and headed northbound on Strachan Avenue.
The altercation was captured on a witness’ dash camera.
Police have not yet apprehended a suspect and investigators say they are working to get both sides of the story.