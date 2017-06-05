Police investigating robbery in parking lot of Corktown gas station
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, June 5, 2017 7:21AM EDT
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was injured in a street robbery in Corktown this morning.
It happened early Monday morning in the parking lot of a gas station near Parliament and Richmond streets.
Police say a male was standing in the parking lot when he was engaged in conversation by a male suspect, who was inside a vehicle.
At one point during the conversation, police say the suspect grabbed a piece of jewelry from the victim’s neck and after a struggle, the suspect took off.
The victim was dragged by the suspect vehicle for a short distance.
Paramedics told CP24 when they arrived on scene, they located the male victim on the ground. He was taken to hospital with a fractured arm.
The suspect vehicle has been described by police as a dark-blue sedan.