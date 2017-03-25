Police investigating serious crash in Burlington
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, March 25, 2017 8:18AM EDT
Police are on the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash in Burlington this morning.
It happened near Walkers Line and Britannia Road at around 6 a.m.
Police say the collision reconstruction unit is currently on scene and the area is expected to be closed for at least a few hours.
Investigators could not provide information about injuries.