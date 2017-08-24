

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are searching for a male suspect who is alleged to have sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl who was attending a day camp in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning.

Police say that the girl was participating in a day camp in the Dundas Street and University Avenuea area when a man approached her and engaged her in conversation.

It is alleged that the man then sexually assaulted the girl before fleeing the area.

He is described as white, between the ages of 30 and 50, about six-feet-tall with a thin build, black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing black sunglasses, a light-coloured shirt, dark shorts and red sneakers.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to come forward.