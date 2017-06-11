Police investigating shooting at Entertainment District club
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 11, 2017 6:40AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 11, 2017 8:00AM EDT
One person sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in the Entertainment District early Sunday morning.
The shooting occurred at a nightclub near Duncan and Pearl streets at around 2:30 a.m.
The male victim was shot in his leg.
Police say they are looking for two suspects in connection with the shooting.
No suspect descriptions have been released.