

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was stabbed in a Brampton parking lot late Friday night.

Police say that the victim was engaged in an argument with another man in a parking lot near Queen Street and Kennedy Road at around 11:30 p.m. when he was stabbed.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot, travelling northbound through the parking lot.

Police say that the stabbing was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety.

The suspect is still outstanding.