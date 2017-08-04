

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that the death of a man inside a downtown condominium building is being investigated as a suspicious incident.

Police were called to the building near Adelaide and Widmer streets at around 6 a.m. for a medical situation.

Paramedics say that a male in his 20s was found inside and was pronounced dead on scene.

The cause of death is not immediately clear.

Police say that officers are conducting an investigation at the scene.