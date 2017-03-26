

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate after a body was discovered at a home in Brampton.

The body was found at a home on Tindale Road in the Kennedy Road and Vodden Street area early this morning, Peel Regional Police said.

Investigators have deemed the death suspicious but have released few other details so far.

An autopsy is set to be conducted on Monday to determine the exact cause of death.