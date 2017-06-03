

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police in Hamilton have launched a suspicious death investigation after a male was found without vital signs at a location in the city’s downtown core on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the Hess Street and Bold Street area at around 3 a.m. after receiving a report about a person down.

Once on scene, officers located the male without vital signs. He was then subsequently pronounced dead.

The cause of death has not been released.

Police say that there is no known risk to the community.