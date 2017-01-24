

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after a “military type of munition” was found in the parking garage of a downtown building.

Fire and police units are currently at the scene on Beverly Street, near Queen Street West. A special CBRNE (Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) team is also on-scene as a precaution.

According to police, some sort of military munition that is about 18 inches long was discovered in a parking spot in the underground garage.

The garage is closed off, however the building remains open.

“We don’t know whether it is real or it is live or anything like that,” Sgt. Sean Cassidy told CP24 on Tuesday afternoon. “We are taking an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of everybody in this building. We have locked off the underground parking garage and are not allowing anybody in or or out of there until we have completed our investigation.”

Cassidy told CP24 that police are working with Canadian military officials to determine what the object is.

In the meantime, Cassidy said that there is no risk to public safety.

“The area where the device was found is in the P3 level of the underground (garage), which is very isolated,” he said.